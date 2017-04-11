Stafford will apparently have to serve at least 30 years of 40-year sentence

Barring any changes on appeal, Derrick Stafford will apparently have to serve at least 30 years of his 40-year sentence for the death of 6-year-old Jeremy Mardis.

There has been some confusion as to how long Stafford must be imprisoned before he would be eligible for release. Even legal experts consulted on the matter disagree on the answer to that question.

12th Judicial District Judge Billy Bennett sentenced Stafford to the maximum of 40 years for the manslaughter of Jeremy Mardis. He also sentenced Stafford to 15 years for the attempted manslaughter of Jeremy’s father, Christopher Few, who was seriously wounded in the shooting incident of Nov. 3, 2015. However, the judge ordered the 15-year sentence to be served at the same time as the manslaughter sentence, which means Stafford received no additional time in prison for that crime.

Stafford’s attorneys have filed appeals of the court’s verdict and sentence. If successful, all discussion on the years Stafford will serve will be moot. In handing down the sentence on March 31, Bennett said that 20 years of Stafford’s sentence is without benefit of probation or parole -- 10 because the victim was under 10 years of age and 10 because a firearm was used in the crime.

Bennett also pointed out that because the offense was a violent crime, it would not be subject to the normal “good behavior” release, which requires 50 percent of the time to be served.

RECENT CHANGE

The law is already complicated enough for non-lawyers to comprehend, but a new curve was recently added to the mix.

Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a prison reform law in June 2016 that reduced the former “85 percent rule” for violent offenders to 75 percent. That went into effect Jan. 1, but is not retroactive for anyone currently serving time for a violent crime at the time the law became effective.

There is at least 20 years for discussion before a final answer is due. The apparent best answer to the question, based solely on a simple reading of the law, is that Stafford must serve 75 percent of his 40-year sentence before he is eligible for parole. That requirement is regardless of whether the sentence was imposed with or without benefit of parole.

The other answers floated, from “best for defendant” to “worst for defendant” are:

* Stafford would be “eligible” for parole after serving the first 20 years of his sentence imposed “without benefit of parole, etc.” Parole would not be automatic even if he applied to the Parole Board.

* Applying the 75 percent rule for good behavior to the entire 40 years would mean Stafford would have earned enough years off his sentence to walk out the doors after 30 years without going before the Parole Board.

* Applying the “good behavior” rule only to the second half of the sentence -- assuming Stafford could not earn good behavior credit in the first 20 because of the wording of the sentence prohibiting “diminution of sentence” -- he would not have enough time earned until 35 years. He would have been eligible for parole, but not guaranteed approval, for five years at that time.

* Then there’s the theory that Stafford should fall under the “85 percent” rule in place on Nov. 3, 2015, when the crime occurred. That would mean he would not be eligible for parole consideration until he has served 34 years. If the “good behavior” credit does not kick in until after the first 20, he would not be released until he had served 37 of his 40 years.

One local attorney noted that Stafford’s sentence could change under future “prison reform” legislation, which these days is usually designed to reduce the number of inmates the state has to house, feed and provide medical care.

“The problem comes when they make those reforms’ retroactive to inmates already in prison,” the attorney said. “That’s when sentences are shortened.”