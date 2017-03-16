Stafford's attorneys file motion with 3rd Circuit seeking delay of trial

Attorneys for Derrick Stafford filed an emergency writ in the Louisiana 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals earlier this afternoon, asking the court to overturn the local district judge's denial of their motion to postpone their client's murder trial.

Attorneys Jonathan Goins and Christopher LaCour contend the trial should be delayed to give them time to prepare a defense against a recently added ballistics expert witness for the prosecution. The attorneys also want more time to find a "used of force" expert for their case.

Jury selection is continuing in 12th Judicial District Judge Billy Bennett's courtroom. It is not known when the 3rd Circuit will rule on the matter. 3rd Circuit Clerk of Court personnel were working on the just-received motion shortly after 2:30 p.m.

At this time, 11 potential jurors have been accepted by the prosecution and defense attorneys. They must choose 12 jurors and two alternates before arguments in the trial can begin.