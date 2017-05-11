Standoff ends, Carpenter in custody; Three policemen hit by pellets

The standoff off between Brandon Carpenter and police ended just before 7:15 p.m. in Longbridge without incident. Police arrested Carpenter, no one was hurt and no other shots were fired according to reports. The State Police will handle the investigation.

One State Police trooper, the Simmesport Police Chief and a Marksville policeman have been wounded when gunfire erupted at a home in Longbridge at 4:15 p.m.

State Trooper, Nick Ducote, was being rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper arm.

Marksville policeman Dana Adams suffered wounds to his arm and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Simmesport Police Chief Damion Jacobs suffered non-life threatening facial wounds when he was struck with pellets from the shotgun blast but did not require medical treatment.

State troopers were trying to communicate with the suspect, Brandon Carpenter, during the current standoff when Carpenter, allegedly, fired a shotgun loaded with fine shot through a window. Carpenter remained barricaded in the home after the shooting and until the incident ended.

State Police SWAT team arrived and was planning to enter the home when Carpenter tried to leave the home and climbed into a white pickup truck. The truck was blocked by the SWAT Bearcat, which is a heavily armored vehicle. Carpenter then went back into the home followed by SWAT members. Flash bangs were set off before Carpenter was apprehended. He was taken to the Avoyelles Detention Center were he was booked on numerous charges.

Hessmer Police had been searching for Brandon Carpenter, who evaded Hessmer police, during the lunch hour Thursday. They were trying to serve a domestic abuse warrant from St. Landry Parish. Hessmer, Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies were searching for him and focused in on a home in Longbridge, after the vehicle was found abandon in the Longbridge area.

Carpenter, allegedly, fled from a Hessmer home when police arrived. As he left the scene he hit two Hessmer police units and led police on a high speed chase from Hessmer to Mansura and then down La. Hwy 114 before fleeing on foot in the Longbridge area.