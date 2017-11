Avoyelles schooling the football playoffs

Games for Friday, November 10, 2017

Kickoff set for 7 p.m. for all games

Class-AAA

#19 Avoyelles (6-4) at #14 Northwest (7-3)

#29 Marksville (5-5) at #4 St. James (7-3)

Class-AA

#30 Bunkie (3-7) at #3 Amite (9-1)