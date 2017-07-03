State issues 'dangerous heat level' warning for July 4

BATON ROUGE (July 3, 2017) – The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) is urging everyone to be aware of dangerous heat levels across much of the state during the next several days. Many people have outdoor events planned as part of the Fourth of July holiday. Heat indices will remain well over 100 for extended periods of time, according to the National Weather Service. You can find more information on heat safety at www.getagameplan.org.

Understanding heat related medical problems:

From the Mayo Clinic-

Heat Exhaustion:

Signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion may develop suddenly or over time, especially with prolonged periods of exercise. Possible heat exhaustion signs and symptoms include:

Cool, moist skin with goose bumps when in the heat

Heavy sweating

Faintness

Dizziness

Fatigue

Weak, rapid pulse

Low blood pressure upon standing

Muscle cramps

Nausea

Headache

When to see a doctor

If you think you're experiencing heat exhaustion:

Stop all activity and rest

Move to a cooler place

Drink cool water or sports drinks

Heatstroke:

Heatstroke symptoms include:

High body temperature. A body temperature of 104 F (40 C) or higher is the main sign of heatstroke.

Altered mental state or behavior. Confusion, agitation, slurred speech, irritability, delirium, seizures and coma can all result from heatstroke.

Alteration in sweating. In heatstroke brought on by hot weather, your skin will feel hot and dry to the touch. However, in heatstroke brought on by strenuous exercise, your skin may feel moist.

Nausea and vomiting. You may feel sick to your stomach or vomit.

Flushed skin. Your skin may turn red as your body temperature increases.

Rapid breathing. Your breathing may become rapid and shallow.

Racing heart rate. Your pulse may significantly increase because heat stress places a tremendous burden on your heart to help cool your body.

Headache. Your head may throb.

When to see a doctor

If you think a person may be experiencing heatstroke, seek immediate medical help. Call 911 or your local emergency services number.

Take immediate action to cool the overheated person while waiting for emergency treatment.

Get the person into shade or indoors.

Remove excess clothing.

Cool the person with whatever means available — put in a cool tub of water or a cool shower, spray with a garden hose, sponge with cool water, fan while misting with cool water, or place ice packs or cold, wet towels on the person's head, neck, armpits and groin.

GOHSEP Director James Waskom said, “Check on your friends and family while these conditions continue. If you do have outdoor plans this week or work outside, watch for someone who may be showing symptoms of heat exhaustion or heatstroke. Learn what to do in case you need to provide assistance to someone this summer.”

Visit www.511la.org for holiday road updates. Keep your phones charged and near you while the heat threat continues in order to receive potential emergency messaging.