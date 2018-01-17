State Officials Urge Extreme Caution Amid Spike of Fire-Related Deaths

Baton Rouge, LA – While Louisiana endures a second round of bitter, record-breaking cold weather in as

many weeks, state officials from the Governor’s Office to the State Fire Marshal’s Office are encouraging

everyone to remain vigilant in maintaining safety while staying warm.

Although there have been no reports of fire deaths in the wake of this week’s artic temperatures, it is not

a time to become complacent in ensuring that homes are properly protected from fire. State officials’

concerns are validated by a recent and historical increase in fire-related deaths, which has soured to 23

since December 15th, a number of which being directly caused by unattended heating sources in homes.

“It’s always a case of the ‘Haves’ and the ‘Have Nots,’” said State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning, Jr.

“When you have properly-maintained smoke alarms, a plan of escape, and the tenacity to keep you and

your family safe, you’re always going to be better off than not having those crucial components.”

Studies have consistently shown that upwards of 80% of people who die in fires each year are killed by

inhaling smoke. Smoke from a house fire can incapacitate a person within seconds, making it impossible

for a person to find an otherwise easily accessible exit.

Regardless the heating source being used, whether it be a fireplace, wood stove, or an electric or gas-

powered space heater, Browning said that they should always be monitored to make sure that no one is

in danger of being burned and that there is no furniture, wood, or other combustibles placed near them.

Before retiring for the night, make sure that all such sources are turned off or extinguished.

Browning further urges those with elderly friends, family, and pets to periodically check on their well-

being during the frigid days ahead.