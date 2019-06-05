State urging people to be prepared for rising water

While Avoyelles Parish is in no imminent danger from rising river levels, other areas of the state are not as fortunate. Heavy rains that started Wednesday and are projected to continue this week.

Some areas could receive 2-4 inches of rain, with higher amounts possible, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) reported in a prepared release.

Avoyelles Emergency Preparedness Director Joey Frank said the Red River is falling and there is no threat to the parish at this time. However, he said, “it is always wise to be prepared.”

He said the GOHSEP press release contains useful tips for residents that will be good to have on hand in the event of a future hurricane or flood event.

GOHSEP said a low pressure system in the western Gulf of Mexico is producing the heavy rains in Texas and Louisiana.

“Many regions continue to deal with river flooding and heavy rains that could make those conditions become more dangerous,” GOHSEP Director Jim Waskom said.

Waskom said people should check their emergency supplies and review the preparedness information at www.getagameplan.org.

“All tropical systems are potentially dangerous, but a threat while river levels are high could make things much worse,” he continued. “Elevated river levels are expected to last well into the summer.

“We need everyone to understand their role in preparedness. That includes being aware of the risks you face and knowing what steps to take before, during and after an event,” Waskom added.

During a tropical event, the state could be impacted by tidal surge, flooding and wind damage. It is important that citizens listen for crucial information from GOHSEP, other state agencies, local officials and local weather reports.

A list of hurricane supplies, evacuation information and other critical information can be found at www.getagameplan.org.

Examples of what a family may need in the event you must evacuate or ride out the event at home include:

-- Three to five days’ supply of water (one gallon per person per day) and food that won't spoil.

-- One change of clothing and footwear per person, and one blanket or sleeping bag per person.

-- A first aid kit that includes your family's prescription medications.

-- Emergency tools including a battery-powered radio, flashlight and plenty of extra batteries.

-- An extra set of car keys and a credit card, cash or traveler's checks.

-- Sanitation supplies.

-- Special items for infant, elderly or disabled family members.

-- An extra pair of glasses.

-- Important family documents in a portable, waterproof container.

-- Mess kits, paper cups, plates and plastic utensils, paper towels.

-- Paper and pencil.

-- Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children.

-- Infant formula and diapers.

-- Pet food and extra water

For more tips on weather and preparedness, visit GOHSEP’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Listen to conversations on all aspects of emergency management by downloading GOHSEP’s The Get A Game Plan Podcast.

To receive emergency alerts on smartphones and tablets, download the Alert FM App. It is free for basic service.

The Get A Game Plan App is another resource available to help people prepare for an emergency. It can be downloaded at Louisiana Emergency Preparedness Guide.

For more information, visit www.getagameplan.org.