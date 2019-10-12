Statewide election update

With 3,794 of 3,934 precincts reporting, Gov. John Bel Edwards appears to be headed for a runoff with GOP businessman Eddie Rispone. Edwards had 46.27 percent to Rispone's 27.62 percent. U.S.Rep. Ralph Abraham was in third place with 23.72 percent.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser appears to be the winner with 68.3 percent of the vote. Attorney General Jeff Landry had 66.53 of the vote and appears to be re-elected. Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain had 56.99 percent of the vote in that race and Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon seemed re-elected with 53.57 percent as of that point. Treasurer John Schroder had 60.2 percent of the vote and appears will be re-elected.