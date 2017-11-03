Step-N-Strut Trail Ride underway today through Sunday

Those driving on La. Hwy 1 are cautioned to be prepared for slower-than-usual traffic between Mansura and Marksville as the Step-N-Strut Trail Ride and music festival is underway today through Sunday. The delay is due to the anticipated large number of visitors. Festival organizers said traffic may be tied up even more around mid-day Sunday when the event's "Super Ride" takes to the highway.

The "Super Ride" procession of horses will leave the campgrounds on La. Hwy 1 at 11 a.m. and parade through the streets of Mansura. Those who love the sight of beautiful horses on display may want to take advantage of the opportunity.

The Super Ride will leave the campgrounds on La. Hwy 1, turn right on Williams St., then left on Regard St., then right on L'Eglise St., then left on Baton Rouge Ave., then right on St. Jean St. and left on Ballpark Road to the ballpark. From the ballpark, the procession will turn right on St. Jean, left on St. Phillip, right on L'Eglise, left on Seiss which turns into MLK St. and then back to the campgrounds.

The Tunica-Biloxi Tribal Police are providing security for the event.