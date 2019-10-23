Still time to register online to vote in Nov. 16 election

Eligible voters who are not yet registered can do so by this Saturday and be able to cast ballots in the Nov. 16 election.

The deadline for in-person registration at the Registrar of Voters Office was Oct. 16, but online registration is allowed until this Saturday (Oct. 26).

To register online, go to https://voterportal.sos. la.gov/Voter-Registration.

Early voting for the Nov. 16 elections will be Nov. 2 and Nov. 4-9 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.