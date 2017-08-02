'Stop the Violence' rally seeks to make a difference

Rainy weather did not stop a group of Avoyelles residents who gathered for the first “Stop the Violence” Rally on Saturday, July 29.

Renee Bell, co-coordinator, explained the goal of the rally was to help youth of Avoyelles become more aware of recent violent incidents that claimed the life of three Avoyelles young men and how they can work to prevent them.

“It’s sad,” she said. “You have seen them through their adolescent years and now they can’t enjoy adulthood.”

Bell was a former teacher of one of the men recently killed.

“It’s just sad to see these young men dying by the hands of a gun,” co-coordinator Roslyn L. Jones said. She was pleased with the large turnout despite the rain.

“Words can’t express my thanks and support for this event,” Jones said. “We have started a movement and we have to keep it going.”

Participants began a march on Waddil Street at Marksville High School and walked to the Bethune Community Center on Martin Luther King Drive.

The family of Case Dupuy, one of the men recently slain in Marksville, walked with the crowd.

“We wanna keep this from happening to anybody -- man or woman,” Jesse Chavers, family spokesperson said. “It’s awesome our community can get together and raise awareness not just from domestic violence but violence in general.”

Guest speakers including District Attorney Charles Riddle focused on the importance of community awareness on violence.