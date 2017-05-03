Sunday downpour floods over 100 homes in Avoyelles

A Sunday morning rainstorm dumped over 10 inches of rain in less than four hours on parts of Avoyelles, flooding homes, businesses and farmland throughout the parish.

Cleco reported 3,887 of its customers in Avoyelles lost power during the storm, and all but 446 had service restored by late Sunday. Figures for Entergy customers were not available.

Avoyelles Office of Emergency Preparedness Director Joey Frank said the parish had 10-12 inches of rain in a short period of time between 3 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. as the weather system moved across the parish. Approximately 100-125 homes were flooded and several roads were closed.

Frank said drainage systems were unable to handle the volume of rain that fell in such a short period of time. The water was believed to have receded from all homes by Monday morning, Frank said.

The Marksville Fire Department had to help some families evacuate on Sunday.

ANOTHER STORM COMING

Frank said he is concerned about another storm system scheduled to hit the parish Wednesday as the “bayous and major drainageways are still full and can’t hold any more water.” Frank said there is already some backwater flooding, which will get worse if the parish gets another significant rain.

This was the third major rainstorm this spring.

High winds ripped the roof off of Cribs to Crayons daycare center, on La. Hwy 115 near Bunkie. A tree fell on structures at a nearby home. It had not been determined whether the damage was caused by a small tornado.

“The sad thing is there are 20 to 30 children whose parents need to find a place for them to stay while the parents are at work,” Frank said. “One good thing is this happened when no one was at the day care.”

Bunkie Street Superintendent Buddy Redmon said the rain gauge at the sewage plant recorded 10 inches of rain in three hours. Lightning struck the water wells near Cheneyville, knocking out all the wells for most of the day Sunday. Repairs were finished by Monday, but some of the controls need to be replaced, he added.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Jared Rackley said the hardest-hit area in the storm’s path extended from southern Evangeline Parish into Avoyelles. Flooding in Avoyelles was mainly reported from Bunkie to Marksville, Mansura, Vick, Hessmer and Moreauville.

9 TIMES IN 25 YEARS

Lisa Laborde said her Hessmer home has flooded nine times in 25 years -- the latest was 27 days ago.

“Now every time it rains, you've got to wonder, ‘Oh my God, is the rain going to come into my home?’ I don't know if I want to cry, if I want to scream,” Laborde continued. “I don't know what I want to do. It's just the idea of having to clean up all the mess.”

She said it's hard to see her home damaged by floodwaters, but Sunday’s was even more difficult because an animal died this time.

Laborde blames the canal near her home for her frequent flooding. Laborde said she has called the Police Jury about the situation, only to be told the crews are unable to get to that canal at this time.

“It needs to be cleaned,” she said. “They need to do something.”

Louis Coco of KLIL said the parish received an average of seven inches. Bunkie reported nine to 10 inches, Hessmer had 8.4 inches, Marksville recorded 7.3 inches, Moreauville had 7.5 inches, the Cocoville-Mansura area had 8 inches and the Hamburg-Simmesport area reported 4 inches.

La. Hwy 114 between Mansura and Hessmer and La. Hwy 107 between Cottonport and Mansura, including L’Eglise Street in Mansura, were closed until the water receded Sunday.

Frank said it is the fourth time in the last year that homes flooded on that stretch of La. Hwy. 107.

Stretches of La. Hwy 115 between Marksville and Bunkie, including Hessmer, were covered by water but the highway was not closed.