In today’s edition of the Avoyelles Journal, the Weekly “Sunday Morning” column has Former radio personality Mike Ricaud as deceased.

The column was a tribute to the late Mike “Gros Mike” Neck of KAPB radio. The pair broadcasted a radio program entitled “Gros Mike and T-Mike.”

Ricaud is not deceased and has retired from the radio business.

The staff has contacted the Ricaud family to personally apologize for this mistake.