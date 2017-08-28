Supreme Court reinstates McGhee conviction

By Raymond L. Daye,

Co-Editor

Almost four years ago, Jessica Guillot was last seen with a group of five people. She has not been seen since.

Those five people believed to be the last to see her were convicted or pled guilty to crimes related to the 21-year-old Simmesport woman’s disappearance.

The latest development was the Louisiana Supreme Court’s reinstatement of the simple kidnap conviction and sentence of Chadwick McGhee on June 29.

The 3rd Circuit had overturned the conviction in November 2015, but Avoyelles Parish prosecutors appealed to the state’s high court.

Avoyelles District Attorney Charles Riddle said he hopes the Supreme Court’s 5-2 ruling brings a sense of “finality” to the Guillot family. However, he said he knows family members “will never rest easy until they know where the body is."

Body never found

Although her body has never been found, authorities presume she was killed in the event described by primary witness, Tamika Williams.

However, because the body has never been found, Riddle said he is unable to charge anyone with murder in the case.

Williams received a plea deal in exchange for her testimony against four men -- Asa Bentley, Willie Price, Donnie Edwards and McGhee -- pleading guilty to obstructing justice.

Bentley and Price were convicted of 2nd degree kidnapping. Edwards pled guilty to simple kidnapping just before trial was to begin.

McGhee was convicted of simple kidnapping and sentenced to life in prison as a habitual offender due to his previous convictions.

The 3rd Circuit ruled there was insufficient evidence to prove McGhee guilty of simple kidnapping.

The state Supreme Court relied on a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that in cases where rational people could disagree on the interpretation of evidence, an appeals court must accept the position most favorable to the prosecution.

The 3rd Circuit sided with the defense’s interpretation of the evidence, which was the basis for overruling its decision.

The evidence the Supreme Court cited to support its decision to overrule the appeals court included “not only the defendant’s presence at the crime scene, but also his participation in stalking the victim.”

There was evidence presented that McGhee told Guillot's fiancé the woman was in trouble for something she did the night before.

Bentley, the leader of the group, later told the fiance that Guillot had stolen from him and someone would get hurt if he wasn't paid.

The justices also noted that evidence was presented that McGhee was in the car that took Guillot to the place where they met Bentley and she was placed in Bentley’s SUV.

The court said it does not matter that evidence indicates McGhee was not in the SUV when Williams testified she heard Bentley choking Guillot.

Williams testified that she did not look in the back seat where the attack was going on because she was texting her sister. Assistant District Attorney Mike Kelly said Williams was too frightened to look.

Jury not ‘irrational’

The court found the evidence against McGhee was such that the trial jury’s decision cannot be considered “irrational.”

Chief Justice Bernette Johnson and Justice Jefferson Hughes disagreed with the majority.

In the dissenting opinion, Johnson wrote that even if the evidence proved McGhee “knew before the kidnapping that co-defendant Bentley was searching for the victim and that Bentley had threatened to harm her, it was inadequate to show that defendant (McGhee) also knew that Bentley intended to kidnap her, let alone that defendant stood by willing and ready to help him do so.”

McGhee’s appeals attorney, Paula Marx of Lafayette, said the Supreme Court sent the case back to the 3rd Circuit to consider other issues raised in the appeal that were not addressed by the court due to its decision to vacate the conviction and sentence.

Marx is an attorney with the Louisiana Appellate Project, which is funded by the Louisiana Public Defender Board (LPDB) to provide appeals counsel for indigents in non-capital felony cases throughout the state.

There is no cost to the local district public defenders office for these appellate services.