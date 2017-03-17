Susie Ann Searcy age 75 of Bunkie

BUNKIE - Funeral services for Susie Ann Searcy will be Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Abram Temple Church of God in Christ in Bunkie with Bishop Alphonso Denson officiating. Burial will be in the Simpson Cemetery in Eola under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Abram Temple Church of God in Christ on Saturday, March 18, 2017 from 10 a.m. until service time.

Mrs. Searcy, age 75, left for her glory on March 6, 2017 from Waterton Healthcare & Rehabilitation in Tyler, Texas. Ms. Searcy was born in Bunkie on April 2, 1941 to the union of Albert and Nancy Murray Searcy where she spent her formative years. To this union, 18 children were born and 12 preceded her in death.

She was united in holy matrimony to Willie L. Littlefield, Sr. and to this union three children were born. She was later united in holy matrimony to O'Dell Anderson, Sr. and to this union three children were born, one of whom preceded her in death, Otis Ray Anderson.

Ms. Searcy worked as a nursing assistant in various hospitals and later retired in 2003 after 40 plus years in the medical field. Mother Searcy was a dedicated member of various COGIC churches in her travels through many city locations with her most recent membership at New Bethel COGIC, Palm Springs, California.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory two daughters, Cynthia D. Cox and Valerie V. (Robert) Taylor; three sons, Willie L. Littlefield, Jr., O’Dell Anderson, Jr. and Michael R. Anderson; two sisters, Mary Duncan and Inez White; three brothers, Arthur L. (Emma) Searcy, Wilbert (Dorsey) Searcy and Marcellus Searcy; special niece, Dorothy “Tina” Tave; 14 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.