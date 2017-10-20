Suspect dies after struggle with deputies and being tased at Marksville Wal-Mart

A man wanted on burglary charges died after being “tased” following a struggle with Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office in the Marksville Walmart parking lot.

Three deputies sustained minor to moderate injuries in the struggle requiring treatment at a local hospital.

Armando Frank, 42, of 2124 La. Hwy 1192 in Marksville was wanted on charges of burglary of an inhabited dwelling and criminal trespassing related to an Oct. 8 incident, APSO Chief Deputy Steve Martel said.

At about 11:15 a.m. last Friday, deputies stopped Frank while he was driving a tractor in the south side of the Walmart parking lot.

Frank refused to dismount from the tractor and a struggle ensued. Frank was at first verbally combative and then became physically combative, telling deputies he would not be taken to jail, Martel said.

Frank allegedly bit one officer and struck another. A third officer was also injured in the struggle.

One of the officers discharged his Taser in an attempt to end the struggle. After he was off the tractor, Frank reportedly continued to fight the deputies, resulting in Frank being “tased” a second time.

At that point, officers noticed Frank’s breathing was becoming shallow and he was unresponsive. A deputey administered CPR while an ambulance was en route to the scene. The suspect was rushed to Avoyelles Hospital, where he died, Martel said.

Avoyelles Coroner Dr. L.J. Mayeux has ordered an autopsy and tests concerning Franks’ death.

One of the injured deputies was treated and released while two were admitted overnight for observation.