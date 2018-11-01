Suspect in stolen car case arrested on LaSAS campus

A suspect in a stolen vehicle alert was arrested at LaSAS this morning.

An Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman said the suspect, who has not yet been positively identified, was spotted driving a vehicle reported by Bunkie Police as stolen. When the deputy pulled behind the car, the driver pulled into the LaSAS parking lot, off La. Hwy 115 in Bayhills.

The suspect parked the car, ignored deputy Sgt. James Whittington’s request for information and walked into the vocational-agriculture building.

“Deputy Whittington made quick, decisive action to immediately place him under arrest,” Maj. Steve Martel said. “It was a good job of avoiding a possible situation.”

There were no weapons involved, he said.

The suspect had no identification on him and authorities are verifying the name he gave.

As of this time he has not been processed at Avoyelles Detention Center #1 but will be charged with unauthorized use of a movable vehicle, trespassing and resisting arrest, Martel said.

This report will be updated as additional information is provided.