Suspect wanted in Marksville robbery case

A suspect in a robbery of an ATV in Marksville is currently being sought.

Jaylen Price is currently wanted by the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office on warrants for Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Attempted Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Criminal Conspiracy, and Criminal Trespassing.

According to an APSO report, On Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at approximately 12:15 a.m., three individuals entered onto a residential propertyin the Marksville area. The three individuals utilized a golf cart that was at the residence to ride around the property, during which time they pulled on the residence doors and entered a pool house and shed adjacent to the residence. The suspects located and stole a Honda four-wheel ATV from the shed, then departed the property and rode the ATV to a nearby business, where they tried to steal a Polaris ATV. Through tips provided to the business owner and the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office by members of the community, the identities of two of the suspects were discovered, leading investigators to seek arrest warrants for Jaylen Jwan Price, (18 y/o, B/M, Alexandria, LA) and a 17 year old female juvenile. Further investigation lead to the identity of the third suspect, Tyrese Marques Tucker, (18 y/o, B/M, Pineville, LA).

The female juvenile was arrested for Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Attempted Theft of a Motor Vehicle,Criminal Trespassing, and Criminal Conspiracy.

Tyrese Tucker was arrested for Criminal Conspiracy, Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Criminal Trespassing, and booked into the Rapides Parish Jail, awaiting transfer to Detention Center 1 in Marksville.

Anyone with information about Jaylen Price’s location is asked to contact the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Officeat 318-253-4081.