TBIPAC has 'smokin' good time at semi-annnual BBQ Throwdown

With periodic drizzle and a threatening gray sky, the 2017 spring BBQ Throwdown went on as scheduled on March 11.

The bi-annual fundraiser for the Tunica-Biloxi Indians Political Action Committee (TBIPAC) attracted competitors from across the state and even some non-Louisiana BBQ chefs, turning the Paragon Casino Resort’s RV park into an open-air barbecue restaurant.

The thick, savory smoke from the grills made just standing still a treat.

An assembly line of TBIPAC servers prepared BBQ chicken dinners for visitors, at $8 a plate.

The only thing missing that would have made the event a full-fledged festival was activities or games for young BBQ fans.

Those competing for the cash prizes had to enter meats in three categories: ribs, brisket and chicken.

There were also divisions for desserts, soups/gumbos and sauces. For those favoring liquid refreshment, there was a Margaritas category. For the younger chefs, there was a “Kids Que” category.

The Throwdown is sanctioned by the Barbecue Competitors Alliance (BCA) and was overseen by BCA president Andy Hollerman of Lafayette.

AND THE WINNERS ARE

The Grand Champion was Adam Gautreau of Cajun Blaze BBQ in Gonzales. The Reserve Grand Champion was Barry Smith of Bayou Boogie BBQ in Hammond. The Traveling Trophy was awarded to Chris Griffith of Li’l Earl’s Butt Naked BBQ in Longview, Texas.

Kasey Mayeux of Cottonport took first place in Desserts with Wendy Marchand of Evergreen taking second and Robert Williams of Pineville claiming third. Wendy’s husband Matt took fifth place in Desserts but redeemed himself in soups/gumbos and sauces, taking top honors in both of those categories for the events’ only double first-place.

Gautreau placed second and Pam Arcement of Alexandria was third in soups/gumbos. Nakia White of Geismar was second and Gautreau took third in sauces.

Robert Williams of Pineville won first in Margaritas with Pat Arcement of Alexandria in second and Gabriel Gonzales of Houston making the long trip to finish third.

Avery Gautreau of Gonzales copied her daddy and took home first place in her category, the “Kids Que” competition. Miley Marchand of Evergreen showed she plans to keep the winning tradition alive in her family by placing second while Haley Powers of Maurepas was third.