Teachers take buses to visit community parents, students

Usually it’s parents and children who go to the school to meet the teachers and administrators prior to the opening day.

Three Avoyelles Parish School District elementaries turned the tables a bit when they boarded school buses and ventured out into the communities this past Tuesday (Aug. 7) to meet the students and parents in their homes prior to the first day of school on Thursday (Aug. 9).

Members of Marksville Elementary’s faculty and staff came bearing gifts as they disembarked from the big yellow bus -- MES bags, T-shirts and door prize tickets to be turned in at the school’s Open House, which was held that day between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.

“Going out in the community like this helps our staff to build relationships with the students and their families outside of school, which in turn has a positive impact on the students’ successes at school in all aspects,” MES Principal Nicole Gagnard said.

Plaucheville Elementary also took the school to the neighborhoods, led by new Principal Wendy Adams, who organized a similar event at Cottonport last year when she was principal there.

Cottonport Elementary continued the event this year.

“The events were held to welcome the students back to school and to get them excited as the new school year begins,” Superintendent Blaine Dauzat said.

Avoyelles Parish School District’s 10 schools opened this past Thursday. Avoyelles Public Charter School opened Friday.

Nazarene Christian Academy’s first day is Monday (Aug. 13) and the four Catholic schools begin the new school year Tuesday (Aug. 14.)

Watch for more back-to-school photos and coverage in this week’s Marksville Weekly News and Bunkie Record. Coverage of non-public schools’ first day will be in the Aug. 23 editions.