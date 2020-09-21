Teddy misses Bermuda, now heading to Nova Scotia

For area storm watchers wondering if there's still a Bermuda out there in the Atlantic, the answer is yes.

Hurricane Teddy weakened to a Category 1 hurricane and then stayed about 160 miles east of the island that was pummeled by Hurricane Paulette last week. There had been fears Teddy would hit the island as a strong Cat 2 or weak Cat 3 storm. High winds, heavy rains and rough surf from the near-miss hurricane were a reminder of what could have been had the storm veered just a little more to the west.

Teddy is on its way to Nova Scotia and Newfoundland -- areas we in Louisiana like to call Acadia -- causing some rough tides along the U.S. East Coast along the way. There is some chance that Teddy could dip in close enough to New England to qualify as a U.S. landfall.