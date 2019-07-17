Texted Messages leads to Bunkie man arrest on drug charges

According to Avoyelles Parish Sheriff Doug Anderson, Donnell M Prescott, age 63 of 407 NE Main St. in Bunkie was arrested by deputies after he allegedly delivered suspected Methamphetamine to deputies near Bunkie. Information was developed by A.P.S.O. relating to Prescott’s possible involvement in drug trafficking. Investigators began a text conversation with Prescott with him obviously believing he was communicating with someone other than law enforcement. Prescott agreed to deliver approximatley 2.5oz. of suspected methamphetamine to a pre arranged location near Bunkie. Prescott met with the undercover deputies and delivered the suspected meth. Search of Prescotts person after he was taken into custody revealed a quantity of suspected Heroin in his pocket.

Prescott was booked into the A.P.S.O. DC #1 charged with Distribution of a Schedule II Drug (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Heroin. His bond was set at $7000.00.