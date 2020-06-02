Third escapee from Marksville prison captured

The third escapees from the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office has been captured. One still remains at large.

According to Steve Martel of the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff Office, Brandon Johnson was captured at 1 am on June 2 with the assistance of the Marksville Police Department.

Travis Green still remains at large. APSO has requested assistance from the US Marshalls Fugutivr Task Force to assist in his apprehension.

For any information on Green please contact the APSO at 253-4000.