Three arrested in three unrelated Avoyelles Parish shooting incidents

Three people were arrested last week in connection with three unrelated shooting incidents -- one dating back to June 2018 in Bunkie.

Dalvin Hamilton, 20, of Bunkie had been a suspect in the June 2018 drive-by shooting on Williams Street in Bunkie. One person was injured in that incident.

Bunkie Police Chief Scott Ferguson said Hamilton had been a fugitive since the shooting and recently came back to Avoyelles Parish, where he was arrested on Feb. 3 and charged with assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated assault with a firearm, obstruction of justice and theft.

Hamilton is in custody under $280,000 bond.

Ebony Jenkins, 21, of Mansura was arrested Feb. 9 for allegedly shooting a 31-year-old person in the right leg on Thompson Drive in Mansura. She allegedly had an argument with the individual, left and returned with a gun and shot the victim. She was arrrested and charged with attempted second degree murder. She is in custody under $200,000 bond.

An Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman said Ledarius Wells, 19, of Cottonport was arrested Feb. 4 in connection with a recent drive-by shooting in Cottonport.

Details on that case have not been released.

Wells was charged as a principal to two counts of attempted 1st degree murder and a charge of violating a protective order. He is in custody under $302,000 bond.