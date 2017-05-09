Three Avoyelles men arrested in Alexandria

On Sunday May 7, shortly after midnight, Alexandria Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Coliseum Boulevard, near Heyman Lane. Three of the four people in the vehicle were arrested on various charges.

According to reports, officers immediately noticed indications of narcotics activity, including the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The four occupants were asked to exit the vehicle and officers conducted a search of the interior.

During the search, officers found a handgun and a bottle containing suspected amphetamines and oxycontin under the driver's seat. Additionally, a box containing suspected crack cocaine and marijuana was sitting beside the driver's seat.

The driver, identified as Jeremy Jackson, 24, of Moreauville, was arrested and was charged with Possession of CDS I-Marijuana, three counts of Possession of CDS II, Illegal Carrying of a Weapon with Drugs, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Failure to Signal a Turn.

One passenger, identified as Devin Coleman, 19, of Moreauville, was charged with Possession of CDS I with Intent to Distribute, and another passenger, a 28-year-old unidentified male from Moreauville, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant through the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.