Three dead in Port Barre double-murder, suicide

Three people were killed in an apparent double-murder/suicide early Tuesday morning in Port Barre.

Port Barre police said Michael Dupont Jr. called police at about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday and told him he had killed his ex-girlfriend Skylar Kimble, 23, and her boyfriend, Christopher Boudreaux, 23. He said he was going to kill himself. When police arrived, they found Dupont dead in the living room and Kimble and Boudreaux dead in the bedroom. All were killed with a single gunshot to the head from a 12-gauge shotgun.

Police said Dupont, 25, was from Palmetto. Kimble recently moved to Port Barre and lived in the mobile home where the shootings occurred. Boudreaux was from Hamburg.

Dupont and Kimble had separated within the past few months. There was no sign of forced entry to the residence, leading investigators to conclude Dupont either had a key from when he lived there or the door was unlocked.

Boudreaux's funeral will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in First Pentecostal Church of Melville. Dupont's services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday in St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Opelousas. Arrangements are still pending for Kimble.