Three events at Paragon Casino Resort this weekend

Three events are on tap at the Paragon Casino Resort this weekend.

The Marksville Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas Extravaganza will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday (Nov. 24) in the Mari Showroom.

Admission is $5 per person. Children 12-and-under are admitted free.

There is a separate Christmas breakfast with Elsa, Moana, Spiderman, the Incredibles, Ninja Turtles, Santa Claus and “three new surprise characters,” a Chamber press release said.

The breakfast will be from 10-11:30 a.m. and includes pancakes, sausage and milk.

Cookies will be available from 1-2:20 p.m. in front of the Mari Center.

Seating is limited, so pre-registration is encouraged. The cost is $15 per child if pre-registered and $20 at the door.

The twice-a-year BBQ Throwdown will be held in the RV Park. The competition attracts regional backyard chefs and professional BBQ cooks from throughout the region.

A BBQ plate lunch will be sold for $8.

Another annual event is the Cruisin’ Southern Style Car & Motorcycle Show, which will be from noon to 5 p.m. Friday (Nov. 22) and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 23).

The cars and motorcycles will be on display in the casino parking lot.

There is no admission charge for those wishing to look at the displays. There is a $35 entry fee for vehicles in the shoew.

Proceeds from the show benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.