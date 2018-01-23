Three men wanted by APSO have been captured

The three men wanted by the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office for attempted second-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping are now in custody.

Patrick Barbin, age 36 of Mansura turned himself in Monday afternoon, January 22, to APSO. Brothers, Jessie Jacobs, age 28 of Marksville and Sherwin Jacobs, age 30, also of Marksville, were captured by the Cottonport Police Dept. in Cottonport early Tuesday morning, January 23, after receiving multiple tips as to their whereabouts.

A fourth person, Anna Morace, age 36 of 6470 La. Hwy. 115, Bunkie, was arrested shortly after the incident. Morace is being held on two counts of Principals, one count attempted second degree murder and one count aggravated kidnapping. She is being held under a $250,000 bond.

Barbin and the Jacob brothers are charged with the same offenses, attempted second degree murder and aggravated kidnapping. No bond has been set as of Tuesday morning.

The group are accused of bludgeoning a man with a hammer and forcibly taking his female companion from the residence on Monday morning, January 15. She was later released unharmed. The investigation is continuing.