Tips for ‘Social Distancing’ during flu outbreak

Do you want to practice “social distancing,” at least until the flu outbreak has run its course?

Following are tips from the Louisiana Department of Health & Hospitals on how people can “keep their physical distance from each other during disease outbreaks in order to slow the spread of infection.”

* Avoid handshakes, hugs, and kisses. Handshaking as a customary greeting enables virus transmission through skin-to-skin contact. Substitute something else — smile, wave or bump elbows.

* Avoid the lunchroom rush. Whether you eat lunch in the employee dining room, cafeteria or a restaurant, avoid the rush. Eat earlier or later, eat at home or eat with just a few people in a quiet area, inside or out.

* Avoid using public pens. Public pens are found at the retail counter, at the building or hotel guest registration, at the bank, in the benefits office, and many other places. Use your own pen. In conference rooms, don't use the public whiteboard markers. Carry your own.

* Find a quiet place. If you are at a bar, concert or other social venue, find a place that is not as crowded and sit there. You’ll still have fun, but you’ll reduce the risk of becoming infected if someone is sick.

* Substitute tele-meetings for face-to-face meetings . Reducing the number or duration of face-to-face meetings reduces the opportunity for virus transmission. Shift as much of the agenda as possible to email or teleconference.

* Use larger conference rooms. If you must meet face-to-face, use the largest available conference room. Larger rooms have better ventilation and there's more room to spread out.

Reasons why social distancing during flu season is a good idea.

* Everyone is susceptible to influenza and you could transmit it to others more vulnerable than you.

* Small groups are better than big groups because it reduces the risk of exposure.

* People who are less than 3 feet away from an infected person have the greatest risk of infection.

* Contaminated surfaces can transmit the influenza virus for 24 hours.

* People may not show signs and could be contagious. You can be contagious 24-48 hours before illness onset.

* People are most contagious when they are ill.

* After the onset of illness, adults are contagious for 1 week and children are contagious for 2 weeks.

The purpose of social distancing is to reduce the spread of influenza and to lessen the impact on society and especially on the medical care system. If you are sick, the best way to keep it from spreading is for you to stay home.

When practicing social distancing, remember not to take it to the extreme and remove yourself from the world. You still have to participate in society, but you can do it in a safe way until the outbreak clears.