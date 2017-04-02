Tornados, severe thunderstorms could affect Avoyelles Parish Sunday

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles is monitoring strong to severe thunderstorms today. A possible tornado touched down this morning in Breaux Bridge, killing two people. More tornadoes will be possible this afternoon and tonight as storms develop and move through the region. Another possible large tornado was reported near Alexandria around 2 p.m.

The timing of the weather looks like this: scattered thunderstorms will pops up across the entire region this afternoon. Some of these storms could become severe. A more organized line of thunderstorms will move west to east across the region late this afternoon and evening in southeast Texas, this evening across southwest and central Louisiana, and south central Louisiana after midnight. A tornado watch will likely be issued for the region as the storms get organized.

In addition, due to the slow movement of this line, rainfall rates will be high, and localized areas could see over 4 inches of rain in a short period of time, which will result in flash flooding, causing street to become impassable, and water to approach some homes. Now is the time to prepare for the heavy rains before they reach the region.

At the coast, a coastal flood advisory continues for tides running 1 to 2 feet above normal. During high tide, minor coastal flooding is expected this afternoon.

Tornado Watch

Areas Affected: Allen; Avoyelles; Beauregard; Bienville; Caldwell; Catahoula; Concordia; De Soto; East Carroll; Evangeline; Franklin; Grant; Jackson; La Salle; Lincoln; Madison; Morehouse; Natchitoches; Ouachita; Rapides; Red River; Richland; Sabine; Tensas; Union; Vernon; West Carroll; Winn

NWS Storm Prediction Center (Storm Prediction Center - Norman, Oklahoma)

TORNADO WATCH 110 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS LA . LOUISIANA PARISHES INCLUDED ARE ALLEN AVOYELLES BEAUREGARD BIENVILLE CALDWELL CATAHOULA CONCORDIA DE SOTO EAST CARROLL EVANGELINE FRANKLIN GRANT JACKSm

ON LA SALLE LINCOLN MADISON MOREHOUSE NATCHITOCHES OUACHITA RAPIDES RED RIVER RICHLAND SABINE TENSAS UNION VERNON WEST CARROLL WINN