La. Hwy 1 in New Roads is closed from from Hospital Road to La. Hwy 420, due to a train derailment. There is no other information available at this time.

Alternate Route: LA 1 Southbound traffic detour on LA 420 to LA 1 Buisness then to LA 10 Audubon.

LA 1 Northbound traffic detour to LA 10 Business westbound to LA 420 then to LA 1.