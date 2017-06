Tropical Cylone 3 to reach Avoyelles Thursday/Friday

TROPICAL CYCLONE THREE LOCAL STATEMENT INTERMEDIATE ADVISORY NUMBER 3A

LAZ027>033-041>045-052>055-073-074-TXZ180-201-215-216-259>262-202015-

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE LAKE CHARLES LA AL032017

710 AM CDT TUE JUN 20 2017

THIS PRODUCT COVERS SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA AND SOUTHEAST TEXAS

**DISTURBANCE GRADUALLY BECOMING BETTER ORGANIZED OVER THE CENTRAL

GULF OF MEXICO**

NEW INFORMATION

---------------

* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

- A TROPICAL STORM WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR EAST CAMERON

* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

- A TROPICAL STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR JEFFERSON, AND WEST

CAMERON

- A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR EAST CAMERON, IBERIA,

LOWER ST. MARTIN, ST. MARY, AND VERMILION

* STORM INFORMATION:

- ABOUT 350 MILES SOUTH-SOUTHEAST OF CAMERON LA OR ABOUT 290

MILES SOUTH-SOUTHEAST OF MORGAN CITY LA

- 25.4N 90.3W

- STORM INTENSITY 40 MPH

- MOVEMENT NORTHWEST OR 315 DEGREES AT 9 MPH

SITUATION OVERVIEW

------------------

AS OF 7 AM CDT, SATELLITE IMAGERY SHOWS THAT THE CENTER OF POTENTIAL

TROPICAL CYCLONE THREE IS BECOMING BETTER DEFINED AND IS LIKELY TO

BECOME A TROPICAL OR SUBTROPICAL CYCLONE LATER TODAY. RAINBANDS

ASSOCIATED WITH THE SYSTEM WILL BEGIN TO MOVE OVER THE AREA THIS

AFTERNOON WITH HEAVY RAINFALL AND LOCALIZED FLOODING POSSIBLE. A THREAT

FOR ONE OR TWO TORNADOES WILL ALSO EXIST WITH THESE RAINBANDS. THE

HEAVY RAINFALL AND POTENTIAL FOR LOCALIZED FLOODING WILL BE THE PRIMARY

HAZARD WITH THIS SYSTEM AS IT MOVES ACROSS THE REGION.

THE SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO APPROACH THE SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA COAST LATE

TONIGHT, WITH SUSTAINED WINDS INCREASING TO NEAR TROPICAL STORM FORCE

BY EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING FOR LOCATIONS SOUTH OF I-10 AND EAST OF

CAMERON. THE CENTER OF CIRCULATION IS FORECAST TO MAKE LANDFALL LATE

WEDNESDAY EVENING INTO THURSDAY MORNING. COASTAL AREAS TO THE EAST OF

THE CENTER OF CIRCULATION COULD POSSIBLY SEE 1 TO 3 FEET OF INUNDATION.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS

-----------------

* FLOODING RAIN:

PROTECT AGAINST LOCALLY HAZARDOUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE

LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA AND SOUTHEAST TEXAS.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE:

- LOCALIZED RAINFALL FLOODING MAY PROMPT A FEW EVACUATIONS.

- RIVERS AND TRIBUTARIES MAY QUICKLY RISE WITH SWIFTER CURRENTS.

SMALL STREAMS, CREEKS, CANALS, AND DITCHES MAY BECOME SWOLLEN

AND OVERFLOW IN SPOTS.

- FLOOD WATERS CAN ENTER A FEW STRUCTURES, ESPECIALLY IN USUALLY

VULNERABLE SPOTS. A FEW PLACES WHERE RAPID PONDING OF WATER

OCCURS AT UNDERPASSES, LOW-LYING SPOTS, AND POOR DRAINAGE

AREAS. SEVERAL STORM DRAINS AND RETENTION PONDS BECOME

NEAR-FULL AND BEGIN TO OVERFLOW. SOME BRIEF ROAD AND BRIDGE

CLOSURES.

* WIND:

PROTECT AGAINST HAZARDOUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA AND SOUTHEAST TEXAS. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE:

- DAMAGE TO PORCHES, AWNINGS, CARPORTS, SHEDS, AND UNANCHORED

MOBILE HOMES. UNSECURED LIGHTWEIGHT OBJECTS BLOWN ABOUT.

- MANY LARGE TREE LIMBS BROKEN OFF. A FEW TREES SNAPPED OR

UPROOTED, BUT WITH GREATER NUMBERS IN PLACES WHERE TREES ARE

SHALLOW ROOTED. SOME FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER.

- A FEW ROADS IMPASSABLE FROM DEBRIS, PARTICULARLY WITHIN URBAN

OR HEAVILY WOODED PLACES. HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS ON

BRIDGES AND OTHER ELEVATED ROADWAYS.

- SCATTERED POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS OUTAGES.