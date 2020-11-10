Tropical Storm Theta sets record for number of storms

Hurricane Season 2020 has ended the debate over whether it has broken or tied the record for most storms in a season. The formation of Tropical Storm Theta in the mid-Atlantic is the 29th named storm of this year, with 20 days left until the official end of hurricane season -- and the possibility that one or more storms could still form in December.

Until 10 p.m. Monday, hurricane watchers debated whether the infamous Hurricane Season 2005 should be credited with 27 or 28 storms. It had 27 named storms, including Katrina and Rita. There was a 28th storm that formed briefly in early October 2005 that was identified in a post-season analysis. It would have been Vince had it been noticed.

Theta is expected to remain a tropical storm and travel east, toward Spain and Morocco. It should pass between the Azores and the Canary Islands with little impact to land, other than some rough surf on some islands.

Theta does give the current hurricane season another "record" to add to a long list -- the latest date to have two active storms in the Atlantic basin. The previous title holder for that distinction was 1932, which had two storms churning on Nov. 10.

Hurricane Eta -- now a tropical storm that is expected to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday -- is still moving north toward the Florida Panhandle. It is expected to weaken to a tropical storm by noon Wednesday and make landfall near Panama City, Fla., as a tropical depression on Saturday.