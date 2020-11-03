Trump dominates in Louisiana; Avoyelles

Tue, 11/03/2020 - 9:46pm

Avoyelles Parish
Presidential Electors
Runs in multiple parishes
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 49 of 49 precincts
Votes
4,979

Joseph R. Biden, Kamala Harris Democratic

29%
161

Jo Jorgensen, Jeremy Cohen Libertarian

1%
12,028

Donald J. Trump, Michael Pence Republican

70%
20

Brian Carroll, Amar Patel American Solidarity Party

0%
11

Jade Simmons, Claudeliah Roze Becoming One Nation

0%
23

President Boddie,Eric Stoneham C.U.P.

0%
8

Don Blankenship, William Mohr Constitution Party

0%
3

Brock Pierce, Karla Ballard Freedom and Prosperity

0%
7

Tom Hoefling, Andy Prior Life, Liberty, Constitution

0%
5

Gloria La Riva, Sunil Freeman Socialism and Liberation

0%
5

Alyson Kennedy,Malcolm Jarrett Socialist Workers Party

0%
41

Kanye West, Michelle Tidball The Birthday Party

0%
1

Bill Hammons, Eric Bodenstab Unity Party America

0%
Total: 17,292
Unofficial Turnout: 69.9%

