Trump dominates in Louisiana; Avoyelles

Avoyelles Parish

Presidential Electors

Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes

Election Day Reporting - 49 of 49 precincts

Votes

4,979

Joseph R. Biden, Kamala Harris Democratic

29%

161

Jo Jorgensen, Jeremy Cohen Libertarian

1%

12,028

Donald J. Trump, Michael Pence Republican

70%

20

Brian Carroll, Amar Patel American Solidarity Party

0%

11

Jade Simmons, Claudeliah Roze Becoming One Nation

0%

23

President Boddie,Eric Stoneham C.U.P.

0%

8

Don Blankenship, William Mohr Constitution Party

0%

3

Brock Pierce, Karla Ballard Freedom and Prosperity

0%

7

Tom Hoefling, Andy Prior Life, Liberty, Constitution

0%

5

Gloria La Riva, Sunil Freeman Socialism and Liberation

0%

5

Alyson Kennedy,Malcolm Jarrett Socialist Workers Party

0%

41

Kanye West, Michelle Tidball The Birthday Party

0%

1

Bill Hammons, Eric Bodenstab Unity Party America

0%

Total: 17,292

Unofficial Turnout: 69.9%