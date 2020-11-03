Trump dominates in Louisiana; Avoyelles
Avoyelles Parish
Presidential Electors
Runs in multiple parishes
Early & Absentee Reporting - 1 of 1 parishes
Election Day Reporting - 49 of 49 precincts
Votes
4,979
Joseph R. Biden, Kamala Harris Democratic
29%
161
Jo Jorgensen, Jeremy Cohen Libertarian
1%
12,028
Donald J. Trump, Michael Pence Republican
70%
20
Brian Carroll, Amar Patel American Solidarity Party
0%
11
Jade Simmons, Claudeliah Roze Becoming One Nation
0%
23
President Boddie,Eric Stoneham C.U.P.
0%
8
Don Blankenship, William Mohr Constitution Party
0%
3
Brock Pierce, Karla Ballard Freedom and Prosperity
0%
7
Tom Hoefling, Andy Prior Life, Liberty, Constitution
0%
5
Gloria La Riva, Sunil Freeman Socialism and Liberation
0%
5
Alyson Kennedy,Malcolm Jarrett Socialist Workers Party
0%
41
Kanye West, Michelle Tidball The Birthday Party
0%
1
Bill Hammons, Eric Bodenstab Unity Party America
0%
Total: 17,292
Unofficial Turnout: 69.9%