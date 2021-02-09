Trump impeachment trial underway in U.S. Senate

The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is underway in the U.S. Senate. The sad truth appears to be that, regardless of the evidence presented by either side, the "jury members" have already made their decision.

If this were a real trial, 100 senators would decide whether Trump's two-month campaign to hold on to power, alleging voter fraud and a "rigged" election, set the stage for a violent confrontation at the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead.

The senators would be asked, and have to answer, the question of whether Trump's commands to his supporters to march to the Capitol and "fight like hell" to stop Joseph Biden from being certified as the winner of the Nov. 3 election were an "incitement to insurrection" or "free speech" guaranteed by the 1st Amendment to the Constitution.

TEST VOTE

A test vote on how this trial will most likely end came on Jan. 26 when Republicans sought to have the trial declared unconstitutional, alleging that a former President cannot be tried in the Senate -- even for actions he took while in office. That vote was 55-45, with every Democrat and Independent voting to proceed to trial and 45 of the 50 Republicans saying there should be no trial.

It will take 67 votes to convict Trump of inciting an insurrection. If that happens, Trump could be prohibited from running for any federal office in the future under a provision of the 14th Amendment, which targeted U.S. senators, congressmen and state officials who sided with the Confederate States during the Civil War, forsaking their vow to the defend the Constitution of the United States.

Officially, there are 33 Democrats and Vermont's Bernie Sanders -- technically an Independent although he ran for President as a Democrat -- who have made comments indicating they are in favor of conviction.

There are 36 Republicans (including Louisiana's John N. Kennedy) and no Democrats or Independents who have made comments indicating they will vote not to convict, regardless of the evidence presented.

There are 14 Democrats, one Independent (Angus King of Maine, who caucuses with the Democrats) and 13 Republicans (including Louisiana's Bill Cassidy) who profess to have an open mind on the subject.

Cassidy and Kennedy both voted against proceeding with the trial.

Two senators, one Democrat and one Republican, have made no comments about the case.

Under that count, based on a New York Times analysis, even if every uncommitted and unknown position voted to convict, the Senate would still be three votes short -- as long as the 36 Republicans listed as "no" votes maintained that position.

When Trump was impeached by the House in 2019, it was historic because only two other Presidents had been impeached -- Andrew Johnson (Abraham Lincoln's Southern Democrat vice president) in 1868 and Bill Clinton (another Southern Democrat) in 1998. Trump was the first Republican president impeached.

The fact that this is his second impeachment trial makes him unique among the nation's first 45 presidents, from George Washington to Trump: the first president to be impeached by the House twice.

IMPEACHMENT HISTORY

Johnson was accused of 11 counts of abuse of power, but only three were voted on -- all three on 35-19 votes, falling one short of the 36 needed at that time to convict. After the third vote, the Senate voted to adjourn the proceedings.

Impeachment was sought in March 1868, only a few months before the election that saw Ulysses S. Grant elected to the White House and less than a year before Johnson's term would end.

There were only 54 senators representing 27 states for Johnson's trial. The 10 Southern states that had been in rebellion had not been readmitted for representation in the Senate and thus had no votes in the matter.

There were only nine Democratic senators at that time. All nine voted against conviction. They were joined by 10 Republicans who defied their party.

Clinton was impeached on two counts related to his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinski -- lying to a federal grand jury and obstruction of justice.

When the Senate voted, 55 senators voted to acquit and 45 to convict on the perjury charge and they tied 50-50 on the obstruction of justice charge, still far short of the 67 needed to convict and remove him from office.

Three articles of impeachment were approved on July 30, 1974 against Richard Nixon, but he resigned Aug. 9 before the House of Representatives could vote on the question of impeachment. The House never voted on impeachment.

The Nixon case is a possible precedent for the Trump case, since it involved actions of a former President during his term in office but after he had left office. The major difference is that the House voted to impeach Trump while he was still in office -- although in his final days and after he had been certified the loser of the Nov. 3 election.

Trump's first impeachment -- over charges that he pressured Ukraine to incriminate Joseph Biden and his son, Hunter, in a corruption investigation, fell short of conviction when only one Republican -- Mitt Romney -- voted for conviction on one of the charges.

Romney voted to continue with the trial for the second impeachment and is among the "uncommitted" votes in the New York Times analysis.