Tunica-Biloxi Chairman Joey Barbry indicted by federal grand jury on embezzlement charges

Tunica-Biloxi Tribal Chairman Joey Barbry was indicted by a federal grand jury on May 11 on charges of embezzlement from a tribal organization, according to a memo to tribal members and Paragon Casino Resort employees.

The Tribal Council has named Vice-Chairman Marshall Ray Sampson and Secretary-Treasurer Beverly Chapman-Rachal as interim tribal administrator until a permanent selection is made.

"The Tribal Council is committed to providing the highest level of service to tribal members and associates," the memo said. The memo also noted the council is committed to preserving the "highest level of service to tribal members and associates" and that it considers its "obligation of preserving tribal integrity and fiscal responsibility to you (employees and tribal members) as our utmost duty."

The memo states that the council's priorities "are to maintain the smooth operation of tribal government."