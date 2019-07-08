Tunica-Biloxi Tribe to Co-Host the First Louisiana Rural Economic Development Summit with Southern University Law Center

WHAT: The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana is partnering with the Southern University Law Center (SULC) and the Southern University College of Business University Center for Economic Development to co-host the first Louisiana Rural and Economic (LaRuE) Development Summit in Marksville, LA at Paragon Casino Resort on Sunday, July 7 – Tuesday, July 9. LaRuE is pleased to announce that Congressman Ralph Abraham has been added as a speaker and will address attendees during the luncheon on Monday, July 8 from 11:45 a.m. – 1 p.m. Governor John Bel Edwards will follow with an address at a special breakfast on Tuesday, July 9.

The goal of the Summit is to connect rural communities with local, state and national leaders as well as Native American Country and improve life in rural areas by helping future generations develop an entrepreneurial mindset and providing them the tools to succeed.

At the summit, the following topics will be discussed by panels of three to five people:

· Workforce Development

· Community Development in Rural America

· 5G Expansion/Broadband Opportunities

· Healthcare Access in Rural Communities

· Innovation and Entrepreneurship

· New Marketing Opportunities in Agriculture

· Financial Services

· Small Business Opportunities

· Creating and Improving Economic and Business Relationships with Tribal Governments

· Business Development Opportunities with LA Tribes

The summit will feature local and nationally-recognized scholars as well as business and community leaders who will share their expertise on the summit topics.

The conference is open to all economic development professionals, including business owners, small business developers, government officials, chamber of commerce professionals, entrepreneurs, investors, faculty and staff from all universities within the state of Louisiana and students. In addition, anyone who is interested in learning more about economic development in rural areas or about doing business with tribal governments, is welcome to attend.

For more information on Southern University Law Center, visit www.sulc.edu. For more information on the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, visit https://www.tunicabiloxi.org/.

WHEN: Tuesday, July 9

8 – 9:30 a.m.

Governor John Bel Edwards Interview Opportunities Available Immediately Before and After this timeframe

WHERE: Paragon Casino Resort

711 Paragon Pl, Marksville, LA 71351

WHO: Gov. John Bel Edwards

Congressman Ralph Abraham

Chairman Marshall Pierite, Chairman of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana

John Pierre, Chancellor of Southern University Law Center

Dr. Donald Andrews, Dean of the Southern University College of Business

Business Owners

Community Leaders

Government Officials

Chamber of Commerce Professionals

Economic Development Professionals

VISUALS: Interviews with Gov. John Bel Edwards

Business professionals participating in panel

Attendees participating in summit

Tribal Government leading summit

Southern University administrators leading summit

###

About the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe

The Tunica-Biloxi people first appeared in the Mississippi Valley. In the late 1700s, they settled near Marksville, where they were skilled traders and entrepreneurs. Today, the Tribe has more than 1,200 members throughout the United States, primarily in Louisiana, Texas and Illinois.

The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe received federal recognition in 1981 for its reservation within the boundaries of Louisiana. The tribe owns and operates the Paragon Casino Resort, the largest employer in Central Louisiana. Through its compact, negotiated by the late Tribal Chairman Earl J. Barbry Sr. and the State of Louisiana, the Tribe has assisted local governments in the area with its quarterly distribution of funds, totaling more than $40 million over two decades. For more information about the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, visit www.tunica.org and “like” us on Facebook.

About Southern University Law Center

The mission and tradition of the Law Center is to provide access and opportunity to a diverse group of students from underrepresented racial, ethnic, and socio-economic groups to obtain a high-quality legal education with special emphasis on the Louisiana civil law. Additionally, our mission is to train a cadre of lawyers equipped with the skills necessary for the practice of law and for positions of leadership in society.