Tunica-Biloxi Tribe donates $50,000 to NIWRC

Two years after the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center was told it would receive royalties from the critically acclaimed film "Wind River," the non-profit organization has not received a dime of the promised donations.

The problem is not with writer/director Taylor Sheridan or production company Acacia Filmed Entertainment -- an entity of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe in Marksville. Both ardently support NIWRC and its mission. The problem is with legal red rape revolving around film distributor The Weinstein Company’s bankruptcy and purchase by another company that was not party to TWC’s agreement to redirect its share of royalties to the Montana-based non-profit.

The Tunica-Biloxi Economic Development Department is taking steps to address that situation by donating $50,000 to the organization. A formal check presentation is scheduled for Tuesday (Nov. 12) at the non-profit’s offices in Lame Deer, Mont.

“We hope that through this donation, we’re not only making a small step toward putting an end to this epidemic of violence, but also sending a message to victims that they are supported,” Tunica-Biloxi Tribal Chairman Marshall Pierite said. “Tunica-Biloxi is proud to stand behind the work of this impactful organization.”

The NIWRC is a grassroots advocacy organization dedicated to ending gender-based violence in Native American communities with educational materials and programs, direct technical assistance and development of local/national policies to strengthen tribal sovereignty.

The National Institute of Justice reports that eight in 10 Native American women will be raped, stalked or abused in their lifetime. It said 97 percent of those crimes are committed by non-Native perpetrators.

“Native women are among the populations of people with the highest rates of abuse in our country,” Tunica-Biloxi Tribal Council Member Brenda Lintinger said. “We must do something to end this gender-based violence and create better futures for Native American Women and their children, which is why we are proud to support NIWRC’s efforts.”

In addition to improving the local community, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe also works to improve all Native American communities in the country, particularly in issues related to safety. It has been a long-standing partner with NIWRC.

“We’re confident in the work that NIWRC does and believe that they hold the expertise needed to create change in Native American communities across the country,” Tunica-Biloxi Economic Development President Tony Pierite said.

SEVERED TIES WITH TWC

The NIWRC’s connection with "Wind River" came about as a result of the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal. TWC signed on to distribute the film, which was released in theaters in August 2017.

Acacia and Sheridan severed all ties with the company after Weinstein’s history of sexual assault and coercion made national headlines.

Since "Wind River" deals with the violent death of a Native American woman, the film company and director felt it fitting the money that would have gone to Weinstein -- an alleged victimizer -- be given to the NIWRC, which works to help victims.

“Unfortunately, shortly after this distribution royalty agreement was announced, TWC declared bankruptcy, clearing TWC from any obligation to abide by the royalty agreement,” a NIWRC news report noted in January. “Another production company, The Lantern Company, recently bought out TWC, and it remains unclear whether it will voluntarily honor the agreement to donate future distribution royalties from 'Wind River' to the NIWRC, as it is not bound by the previous agreement.”

A NIWRC spokesperson told the Avoyelles Journal recently there has been no change in the case.

NIWRC fears it could be years before the legal issues in the case are resolved.

“If at any time NIWRC does receive any future royalty monies, we intend to engage in a thoughtful strategic assessment of how to spend these monies in a way that supports our mission, policy development around MMIW (missing and murdered indigenous women) issues as they intersect with domestic violence, and the restoration of tribal sovereignty,” the news release added.

COMMENTS IN OCTOBER 2017

In October 2017, Sheridan told NIWRC about the deal to donate TWC’s royalties to the organization.

“We are in utter shock,” NIWRC Executive Director Lucy Simpson said then. “This is an amazing and completely out-of-the-blue development for NIWRC.

“We remain committed to ending gender-based violence and restoring safety to Native women and children, and are so thankful to Taylor Sheridan, Acacia Filmed Entertainment and the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe for this opportunity to further our work,” she added.

“We are so humbled and tremendously grateful that Taylor Sheridan and the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe directed this incredible donation to NIWRC, organization board Chairwoman Cherrah Giles said at the time. “For our Native sisters who are missing and murdered, we need every person to take a stand and join our effort calling for justice.”

Lintinger said at that time that the Marksville-based tribe is “honored to be a part of the message that violence against women will not be tolerated.

“I believe it was providential that the first film to be released by Acacia Filmed Entertainment was Wind River, with its focus on the abuse of Native women and young girls on some reservations,” she added.

NATIONAL STATISTICS

The abduction and murder rate of Native American women and girls is alarming. The U.S. Justice Department reports the murder rate of Native women is over 10 times the national average on some reservations.

Many of the cases of missing and murdered Native American women and girls have been linked to domestic abuse, sexual assault and sex trafficking.

The issue has recently been gaining national awareness, in part due to the success and popularity of "Wind River."

Earlier this year the U.S. Senate passed a resolution proclaiming May 5 as National Awareness Day for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women in the United States.