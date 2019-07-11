Tunica-Biloxi Tribe to hold Reconnect Conference Friday

A panel of seven experts in the field technology will be on hand to take questions and hopefully provide answers to those attending the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe’s 2nd annual Reconnect Conference from 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday in the tribe’s Cultural & Educational Resources Center off Tunica Drive in Marksville.

The conference is free to tribal members and the general public.

The purpose of the conference is to prove information on the next generation of technology and educate attendees on the future of science/tech, its influence on the future and how businesses, organizations and families can stay connected.

Topics to be addressed include virtual reality, geometric art, artificial intelligence and aeronautical engineering.

Dr. Robert Williams, an experienced aerospace professional, will be the keynote speaker.

Williams is retired Air Force veteran and founder/executive director of the non-profit Discovery Lab Global (DLG).

His address is entitled, “Thinking Out of this World.”

Other speakers during the conference are educational consultant Mary Kitchen-Neal, non-profit Avery’s Village youth home Executive Director George R. Williams, electrical engineer Harry Bailey, educator/consultant Christopher Hartsfield, Kansas State Universite Dean Andrew B. Williams and aeronautical engineer Morgan Williams.

For more information on the event, call 318-240-6468.