Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana to Host Free COVID-19 Testing Site in Marksville

Marksville, LA – (June 25, 2020) – As a way to ensure that their Tribal citizens and members of the Marksville community have proper testing resources, the Tunica Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana is partnering with the Louisiana National Guard and The Louisiana Department of Health (LADH) to host a free, public COVID-19 testing site.

“We’re so grateful to the National Guard and Department of Health for making this testing site possible,” said Tunica-Biloxi Chairman Marshall Pierite. “Early detection and treatment of this virus is so important which is why we’re doing everything we can to make these resources more accessible to our local community.”

The site will run on Monday, June 29 – Thursday, July 2 from 8 – 11 a.m. It will be located on Earl J. Barbry Sr. Blvd in Marksville between Highway 1 and Slim Lemoine Rd. There will be signage around the testing area to direct visitors on where to go.

The site will provide free testing to the general public, Tribal Government employees, Paragon employees, Tribal citizens and their children.

This is just one of several ways that the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe and their partners have worked to protect Tribal citizens throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Native Americans, like other minority groups and those in lower-income communities, are among those most impacted by this virus. For this reason, Native American tribes have a responsibility to protect the health and wellbeing of their citizens. For more information on Tunica-Biloxi’s COVID-19 response, click here.