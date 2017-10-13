Tunica-Biloxi Tribe observes 36th anniversary of federal recognition

It was 36 years ago when a people, whose ancestors greeted Europeans to this area, served as allies in their wars and lived side-by-side with French, Spanish and American residents in this state, were finally recognized by the federal government as a Native American tribe.

On Sept. 28, leaders and members of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe commemorated that anniversary with a solemn flag-raising ceremony at its Cultural & Educational Resources Building on the small reservation in Marksville.

The Tunica-Biloxi began efforts to be recognized as a Native American tribe in the 1940s under Chief Eli Barbry, who led a group to Washington, D.C., with the hope of being able to benefit from social programs provided by the Indian Reorganization Act of 1934.

Following chiefs continued working toward that goal.

TUNICA TREASURE

The “Tunica Treasure” case, in which an amateur archaeologist uncovered a large cache of artifacts at a previous Tunica settlement, provided evidence to support the tribe’s claim that it had existed as a tribe for centuries.

The late Earl Barbry Sr., the first elected “tribal chairman” -- which replaced the traditional position of chief as the tribal leader -- redoubled the efforts to convince U.S. officials to acknowledge the small tribe.

On Sept. 25, 1981 that dream became a reality.

Tunica-Biloxi Gaming Commission Chairman Rudolph Wambsgans led the observance ceremony. Members of the Tunica Biloxi Police Department served as Honor Guard in raising the Tunica flag.

“On this day, we recognize the importance of our tribe’s federally acknowledged status and how vital it is to our community,” Tribal Vice Chairman Marshall Ray Sampson Sr. said. “Not only is today a day for recognition, but we must also reflect on the struggles and successes our tribe has endured and achieved over the years.”

There are 560 federally recognized tribes, including four in Louisiana -- the Tunica-Biloxi, the Coushatta, the Jena Band of Choctaw and the Chitimacha.

Federal recognition allows tribes to assert and protect their identities, as well as file claims for past and current acts of injustice by the government and other entities.