Two Avoyelles churches close until further notice after COVID exposure to priest/deacon

Two Avoyelles Catholic Churches have closed due to COVID 19 exposure.

In a Social Media post on Monday, June 1, Our Lady of Lourdes in Fifth Ward and St. Martin of Tours in Belledeau will be closed until further notice.

Below is the post issued by Delilah Bordelon Aymond:

Attention Parishioners of Our Lady of Lourdes and St. Martin of Tours!!Effective Tomorrow (June 2nd until further notice) There will NO MASSES or COMMUNION SERVICES! Father K and Deacon Darrell have been exposed this weekend to someone who tested positive for COVID19. For safety purposes due to this exposure, they must quarantine for two weeks and be tested with negative results before resuming activity. Both churches will remain locked and not available for use until further notice! The church office will also be closed during this time! Please know that you are still exempt from your mass obligation at this time due to circumstances. We ask for your patience and understanding during this time and pray for all affected by this virus. It will be announced when masses shall resume. Please pass this information to parishioners who do not have access to FB. Thank you and God bless.