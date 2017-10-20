Two brothers arrested in Borodino armed robbery

Avoyelles Parish Sheriff office detectives have made two arrests concerning an armed robbery that happened in Borodino, which is between Moreauville and Bordelonville. The two brothers were arrested on Thursday afternoon.

Police have arrested Devin Coleman, age 20, of Moreauville and D’Andre Coleman, age 17, both of 2348 Highway 451 in Moreauville. Both are charged with armed robbery with a bond set at $250,000 each.

According to Sheriff Doug Anderson, detectives believe D’Andre walked in at Big Mama's Gators/Feed & Pecans on North Bayou Des Glaises just after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 18. He pointed a rifle at an employee and demanded cash. After getting an undisclosed amount of cash, the D’Andre fled the scene on foot down Highway 451 to a vehicle driven by Devin.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Devin had a warrant for his arrest in an unrelated case was arrested by Moreauville Police. D’Andre was arrest by APSO deputies in Simmesport.