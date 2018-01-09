Two Catahoula corrections officers charged with battery of inmate

Two Catahoula Parish Sheriff's Office corrections officers were arrested Monday (Jan. 8) on charges of battery of an inmate and malfeasance in office.

Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations officers said Charles Ray LeBlanc, 42, of Sicily Island was charged with 2nd degree battery and Ryan Shane Mayo, 27, of Jonesville was charged with simpla battery in connection with an incident in December. Investigators with the State Police Alexandria Field Office were assisted by the Catahoula Sheriff's Office in investigating the allegations.

LeBlanc and Mayo were booked into the Catahoula Parish Jail. The case is still under investigation, a State Police spokesman said.