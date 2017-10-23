Two die in Spring Bayou standoff

A Monday morning standoff with law enforcement officers ended shortly after noon when the suspect shot one man and then killed himself.

Kalvien Lyons, 27, allegedly shot Ryan Mayes, 27, behind a house on Anthony Grundy Road after leaving a Spring Bayou residence with three hostages.

Police were called when neighbors reported hearing gunshots before 7:30 a.m. Monday. A standoff ensued.

“Once it was confirmed that we did have a subject that was holding two children hostage along with two other adult subjects, we did contact State Police for assistance,” Marksville Police Chief Elster Smith said.

MPD officers were able to get one of the children to safety, but Lyons escaped into a wooded area with the other juvenile and two adult hostages.

Lyons reportedly shot Mayes at this time and then took the remaining hostages to a home on Bordelon Street.

When State Police attempted to apprehend him, he reportedly shot himself.

He was taken to Avoyelles Hospital where he died of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The other two hostages were unharmed.

Smith said the matter is still under investigation.