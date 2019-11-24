Two killed in Cottonport nightclub shooting

An early morning shooting in a Cottonport club Sunday left two people dead and two wounded.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting at the Club New Beginnings on La. Hwy 29 occurred around 2 a.m. Deputies responded to calls concerning the shooting, finding one man dead at the scene and another critically wounded who was taken to Bunkie General Hospital, where he died. Another man was taken to an Alexandria hospital for treatment of non-life threatening wounds. A fourth injured man sought treatment on his own, authorities said.

As of 4:50 p.m. there had been no arrests in the incident.