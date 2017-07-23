Two Killed in Fiery Rapides Parish Crash

Rapides Parish – Early this morning, a single vehicle crash killed two people.

Troopers responded to the crash around 12:05 a.m., which occurred on LA Hwy 112 near LA Hwy 488 near Elmer. The crash involved a 2008 Honda Accord. The Honda was eastbound on LA Hwy 112 when the driver lost control and exited the left side of the roadway. After exiting the roadway, the vehicle collided with two trees and partially reentered the westbound lane, where it became engulfed in flames.

There were two occupants in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The identities of both occupants are being withheld, at this time, pending positive identification by DNA analysis.

It is unknown, at this time, if seat belts were used by the occupants or if the driver was impaired.

The investigation remains ongoing. Routine toxicology tests are pending.

Troop E Troopers have investigated 23 fatal crashes in 2017, resulting in 29 fatalities.