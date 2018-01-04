Two Men cited for WMA violations in Avoyelles

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men for alleged Wildlife Management Area (WMA) violations on Dec. 22 in Grassy Lake WMA in Avoyelles Parish.

Agents cited Adam J. Cochran, 23, of Jarreau, and Patrick J. Chustz, 18, of Lakeland, for violating WMA regulations for failing to check in to the Grassy Lake WMA and for driving a truck on an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) trail. Cochran was also cited for criminal damage to state property and violating WMA regulations for rutting a ditch along the road.

LDWF agents received information on Dec. 18 that the High Line Road ATV trail gate lock was cut and the ditches along the trail were rutted up by a truck. Agents investigated the scene and were able to obtain evidence identifying both of the men involved.

Agents then met with Cochran and Chustz to question them about the damage on Dec. 22. Cochran admitted to cutting the lock with an ax and stated that he was driving the truck with Chustz as his passenger.

Violating WMA regulations bring a $100 to $350 fine and up to 60 days in jail for each offense. Criminal damage to state property carries up to a $1,000 fine and six months in jail. Cochran could also face civil restitution up to $200.