Two men Killed La. Hwy 107 in Crash in Rapides Parish

On Saturday, March 25,, a crash involving two vehicles killed two men from Deville and seriously injured another. The teenagers were not wearing a seat belt.

Troopers responded to the crash around 2:00 p.m., which occurred on LA Hwy 107 south of LA Hwy 3128. The crash involved a 2011 Ford pickup, driven by Jonathan T. Hooper (19 yrs) of Pineville, LA and a 1997 GMC pickup, driven by Timothy S. Darnall (19 yrs) of Pineville, LA. The Ford was northbound on LA Hwy 107 when Hooper lost control and crossed the centerline into the southbound lane. After crossing the centerline, Hooper steered his vehicle back to the right. However, in an attempt to avoid the Ford, Darnall steered his vehicle to the left. These actions resulted in the vehicles colliding head on, on the northbound shoulder.

Hooper was not wearing his seat belt and received minor injuries. He was transported to Rapides Regional Trauma Center for treatment.

Darnall was not wearing his seat belt and received moderate injuries. He was transported to Rapides Regional Trauma Center for treatment. His only two passengers are identified as Taylor C. Basco (18 yrs) and Tyler S. Deville (22 yrs). Deville received serious injuries and was transported to Rapides Regional Trauma Center were he died. Basco was pronounced dead at the scene.

Routine toxicology tests and charges are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police would like to take this opportunity to remind/inform motorists that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. We ask you to take one second to “buckle up!” Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Not wearing a seat belt remains the leading cause of death in motor vehicle crashes.

Troop E Troopers have investigated eleven fatal crashes in 2017, resulting in fifteen fatalities.