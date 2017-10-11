Two Rapides Parish Men Arrested for Child Pornography

BATON ROUGE, LA – Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit and Fugitive Apprehension Unit have arrested two Rapides Parish men on multiple counts of child pornography charges.

“My office will continue to work diligently and effectively to take child predators off of our streets.” said General Landry. "We will continue doing all we legally can to bring to justice those who expose and exploit our State's vulnerable children."

Gabriel Gunter, 35 of Lecompte, was arrested on two separate warrants. The first warrant included three counts of Possession of Sexual Abuse Images/Videos of Children (under the age of 13). The second warrant included five counts of Possession of Sexual Abuse Images/Videos of Children (under the age of 13) and one count of Possession of Sexual Abuse Images/Videos of Children (over 13, but still minor). Gunter was arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center following a joint investigation between the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI) Cyber Crime Unit, the LBI Fugitive Apprehension Unit, Homeland Security investigations, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Louisiana State Police.

Michael Tipton, 57 of Alexandria, was arrested on five counts of Possession of Sexual Abuse Images/Videos of Children (under the age of 13) and one count of Distribution of Sexual Abuse Images/Videos of Children (under the age of 13). Tipton was arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center following a joint investigation between the LBI Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Louisiana State Police.

General Landry is asking the public to please call the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation at 800-256-4506 if they have any information or concerns about Gunter and/or Tipton. The LBI Cyber Crime Unit has investigated thousands of computer crimes that have victimized children from infants to 16 years of age.